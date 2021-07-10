Sporting Life
Starman - set to take high rank among the sprinters
Starman - landed the Darley July Cup

Darley July Cup report: Starman strikes for Ed Walker

By David Ord
16:34 · SAT July 10, 2021

Starman cut down his rivals to run out an impressive winner of the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Forced to miss the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot because of the testing ground, Ed Walker's charge confirmed his arrival at the top of the sprinting ladder here.

There was a scare when he met with trouble in running at the halfway stage but Tom Marquand got him back on an even keel and when the gap appeared he thundered through it.

At that stage Art Power by the far rail still held the advantage but Starman took control inside the final furlong to win, going away, by two lengths.

Oisin Murphy, who rode the winner to land the Duke Of York on his reappearance, was second aboard Dragon Symbol with last year's winner Oxted running a cracker in third.

16:25 Newmarket Full result and FREE video replay

1 10 Starman 9/2

2 14 Dragon Symbol 7/2 f

3 9 Oxted 11/2

Winning Trainer: E Walker. Winning Jockey: Tom Marquand

