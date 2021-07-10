Darley July Cup report: Starman strikes for Ed Walker

Forced to miss the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot because of the testing ground, Ed Walker's charge confirmed his arrival at the top of the sprinting ladder here.

There was a scare when he met with trouble in running at the halfway stage but Tom Marquand got him back on an even keel and when the gap appeared he thundered through it.

At that stage Art Power by the far rail still held the advantage but Starman took control inside the final furlong to win, going away, by two lengths.

Oisin Murphy, who rode the winner to land the Duke Of York on his reappearance, was second aboard Dragon Symbol with last year's winner Oxted running a cracker in third.