Starman favourite to be crowned leading first-season sire

Starman didn't see a racecourse himself until the summer of his three-year-old season but quickly reached a very smart level of form and he stepped up again as a four-year-old when earning a peak Timeform rating of 125, marking him out as Timeform's joint-highest-rated sprinter of 2021.

Starman stood for €17,500 in his first season at Tally Ho Stud in 2022, covering 252 mares according to Weatherbys' Return of Mares. His most expensive yearling was a joint purchase by Al Shaqab and Amo Racing who went to 260,000 guineas for a colt from the family of smart sprinter Spycatcher.

Second in the market, and the only other sire at a single-figure price, is Supremacy at 7/2. He's a son of a former leading first-season sire Mehmas and contributed to his sire’s first crop success with wins in the Richmond Stakes (also won by Mehmas) and the Middle Park Stakes, earning a Timeform rating of 118.

From the family of top-class sprinter Harry Angel, Supremacy failed to train on so well as that colt at three before retiring to Yeomanstown Stud for a fee of €12,500.

He covered 175 mares in his first crop and his top-priced yearling was a half-sister to US Grade 2 winner Quattroelle (by Mehmas) who’ll go to the States herself after selling to Wesley Ward for 270,000 guineas.