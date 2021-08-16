Starman among 14 acceptors in Betfair Sprint Cup mix at Haydock Park on Saturday

The Ed Walker-trained Starman features among 14 acceptors for Saturday's Group One at Haydock - the prestigious Betfair Sprint Cup.

Owned by David Ward and usually ridden by Tom Marquand, the four-year-old Starman has stamped himself a top-class animal this time around, having shown an abundance of promise before a disappointing end to his three-year-old campaign at Ascot on Champions Day. He won the Duke of York Stakes (under Oisin Murphy) before doubling up with a superb performance in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket and while he wasn't quite at the same level in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville earlier this month, he still managed a creditable third over a new trip (six and a half furlongs) on ground softer than he cares for. With the forecast looking relatively clear in the north west of England this week, Starman may get his ideal conditions once more, in which case he'll surely be a tough nut to crack.

Standing in his way is the Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old Creative Force - winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot - as well as last year's Sprint Cup runner-up Glen Shiel, though both finished behind Saturday's market leader in the July Cup. Emaraaty Ana has looked right back to form of late and was a staying-on second in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes last time. He is set to be joined by evergreen Kevin Ryan stable companion Brando. Andrew Balding is expected to saddle Chil Chil who was also staying on at the death in the Nunthorpe, and Clive Cox is preparing both Supremacy and Nando Parrado for battle this weekend. “The drier autumn has given us a chance to include Supremacy, while Nando Parrado ran a blinder at Newbury in the Hungerford and this is an opportunity to run back over six,” he said. “Supremacy is showing me the right signs and with the dry forecast we’re keen to have a look. We’ll assess the situation as the week goes by.” Art Power will represent Tim Easterby and the King Power team who are no doubt still celebrating following Winter Power's stunning York performance, while there is Irish interest courtesy of the Joseph Murphy-trained Gustavus Weston, who landed a Curragh Group Three impressively at the start of the month. David O'Meara has left in Summerghand - back to winning ways last weekend - with Happy Romance (Richard Hannon), Vadream (Charlie Fellowes) and Garrus from the Charlie Hills yard the others to have stood their ground at the five-day stage.