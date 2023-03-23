Speaking at Meydan Racecourse in the build-up to Dubai World Cup Night, he revealed that he was delighted with the progress that Noble Style has made physically over the winter.

Appleby recorded his first victory in the Newmarket Classic with Coroebus in 2022, which helped him become champion Flat trainer for a second successive season.

Bookmakers make him a general 10/1 chance for the first Classic of the season on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket on Saturday May 6, which is also the opening contest in the 2023 QIPCO British Champions Series.

The son of Kingman was unbeaten in three starts in his juvenile campaign last term, signing off with an impressive victory in the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York in August.

The Godolphin trainer said: “Noble Style is in great form. We walked them all yesterday back in Newmarket so everything is going well. He looks as though he’s physically done well from two to three and the plan is to go to the Greenham with him.

“He was last seen winning the Gimcrack so I didn’t want to step him up from the six to the mile for the Craven. I felt that the right trip for him was to go for the Greenham (staged over seven furlongs) and that looks like it’s going to be a strong trial with Chaldean going there as well."

Noble Style has plenty of speed in his pedigree and Appleby revealed that he would use his first run as an indicator for his plans for the season with his charge – with the prospect of running in either the Commonwealth Cup or the French Guineas instead still a distinct possibility.

He continued: “It will give us an indication of what we’re going to be doing. If he goes and sees the seven out strong he’s going to be right in the mix for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

"If he looks as though he isn’t quite as strong passing the line we could think about dropping back for a Commonwealth Cup or look at the French Guineas. There will be a lot of questions to be answered after the Greenham.

"He was electric last season, with the Gimcrack being his most impressive display. There is a lot of speed in that family and starting off by winning that maiden at Ascot over five furlongs was solid form.

"He did nothing but progress from there and although he met with a couple of minor setbacks which stopped us from going to Goodwood and places like that, he’s an impressive horse and thankfully he’s done very well through the winter.”