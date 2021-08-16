The five-year-old was sent off the 5/4 favourite following victories at Chepstow and over course and distance and didn't disappoint his backers in winning the Grade One by six and a half lengths.

A useful performer in bumpers, he has taken his game to a new level over hurdles and Harry Cobden was happy to sit in third for much of the extended two-and-a-half-mile trip as High Stakes set out to make all with Lossiemouth racing on his heels.

All seven runners looked to have a chance turning for home, but as Lossiemouth started to toil, it was evident Stage Star was travelling much the best and he quickly put the race to bed from the second last.

A number of the field were still in contention at that flight which saw Party Business crash out when far from done with but there was only one horse in it approaching the last and Stage Star negotiated that flight with the minimum of fuss.

Denman features among Nicholls' previous winners of this race and the Ditcheat handler has compared last year's winner Bravesmansgame to the National Hunt legend and Harry Cobden was happy to compare Stage Star to last year's champion.

"He wouldn't be a million miles away from where Bravemansgame was a season ago," he told ITV Racing. "Two lovely, lovely horses.

"Loads of ability. He's got a great mind and attitude with it too. He's very easy to ride and very easy to do at home.

"I got him all wrong, I always thought he was slow and a stayer and I got there way too soon. It's a really long straight from the back of the second last. I travelled smoothly but I got a bit lower in the saddle and he really took off and I got to the front too soon.

"He's improving and impressing us even more every time he runs.

"He's got loads of size and scope and he jumps brilliantly so that will be where he will really excel."