Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains report: St Mark's Basilica is heaven sent for Aidan O'Brien

It wasn't all plain sailing for Mendizabal, however, as after a decent start St Mark's Basilica got shuffled towards the rear of the pack after a little interference around the midway point of the race. The colt was back in a decent striking position by the time the field approached the home straight, though, and once given licence he turned on the after-burners to readily hit the front and win going away.

O'Brien's colts didn't come up to scratch at Newmarket, but the delay proved an inspired move for the son of Siyouni, who was a well-backed 9/4 chance under local rider Ioritz Mendizabal and ultimately dashed to a clear-cut success from 80/1 chance Colosseo and another outsider Breizh Eagle (25/1) back in third.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien took a few people by surprise when opting for the ParisLongchamp Group One over a crack at the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, for which last year's Dewhurst hero was antepost favourite for a long time.

Jim Bolger's Newmarket winner Poetic Flare (15/8 favourite) proved something of a disappointment in the hands of veteran Kevin Manning. He was never far off the early pace but couldn't quite get out of a pocket in the straight and didn't pick up immediately once switched towards the centre of the track, just boxing on at the one pace to be sixth.

Victory for St Mark's Basilica was a fifth career win in the Longchamp contest for O'Brien, following on from Landseer (2002), Aussie Rules (2006), Astronomer Royal (2007) and The Gurkha (2016).

St Mark’s Basilica was due to contest last year’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, but he had to sidestep the engagement due to an issue with suspected contaminated feed, with the colt then rerouted to the Dewhurst.

A second French visit could now be in prospect for next month’s Prix du Jockey-Club over 10 furlongs, with Betfair making him their 9/4 favourite for the French Derby, although the St James’s Palace Stakes at Ascot provides an alternative over a mile.

O’Brien said: “The plan last year was that he would go to the Lagardere and then on to there.

“He quickens very well. He has an option to go to Ascot or go back for the French Derby. The original plan was that he would go there and back for the French Derby.

“He’s been working lovely and you saw the way he progressed through last year. They all couldn’t go to Newmarket and when he was to go to France last year, we said we’d stick that way."

Mendizabal was teaming up with St Mark’s Basilica for the first time and O’Brien added: “He gave him a good ride and rode for us before when second on Lope Y Fernandez at Deauville last year."