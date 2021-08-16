St Mark's Basilica on track for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 11

St Mark’s Basilica is on track for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, the first day of Irish Champions Weekend on September 11.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has confirmed he is on track for the race after recovering well from the setback that ruled him out of the Juddmonte International at York on August 18. Dermot Weld’s Breeders’ Cup winner Tarnawa is on course to clash with the Coral-Eclipse winner at Leopardstown and O’Brien is well aware of her threat. He said: “She’s a great filly and Dermot does a great job with her, she was very impressive the last day. We always say it’s great when those type of fillies and colts turn up. “St Mark’s Basilica is very happy to stand alone. He’s always been like that in his races and he’s a very uncomplicated horse. “If there is an even pace it will be good for everybody and if there’s not he won’t mind that either. Whatever way the race falls, he should be happy.

“We got him back going as soon as we could and got him back into full work – and so far, everything looks good. “It (the injury) happened before the Juddmonte, so he had his few days (off), and it was kind of like he had a run and he just started building back up for Leopardstown after that. “He’s very off-handed and very straightforward."

Aidan O'Brien waxes lyrical over St Mark's Basilica

Mother Earth and Empress Josephine are set to clash in the Group 1 Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes on the same card, with the former a possible to travel to Australia afterwards for a potential crack at The Everest. Lonsdale on Point for National service O’Brien also confirmed Point Lonsdale is likely to go for the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at The Curragh on the Sunday. The Ballydoyle colt has completed a flawless sequence of four runs and four victories so far, taking a maiden at the Curragh in June and then going on to win the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group Three Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown. A graduation to Group Two level followed in the Futurity Stakes, again at the Curragh, where Point Lonsdale was a comfortable winner once more – by almost five lengths. Group One company awaits the juvenile on Sunday week. “He was very impressive the first day at the Curragh – then he went to Ascot, and every day after that he’s never done anything but please,” said trainer Aidan O’Brien. “He’s very straightforward, (and) everything has gone very well with him. “He’s a lovely horse. He’s a good mover and he doesn’t mind making the running – we’re delighted to have him really.”

Point Lonsdale is by Australia – who won the Derby, the Irish Derby and the Juddmonte International for O’Brien – and the trainer has noticed a striking similarity between father and son in terms of temperament. “He’s absolutely the very same as his dad – he was one of those very rare horses that didn’t have any fight or flight response,” he said. “That’s very rare – and what that means is that when you put him in first gear, he stays in first gear and then goes into second gear if you want him to. “He doesn’t decide to go into any gear by himself – he’s always waiting to be told what to do. “It’s a trait that’s very unusual, and that sort of horse always saves (himself) for when you want. When they’re like that and they have the class that he has – and do those fractions – it’s a very serious weapon to have.” Point Lonsdale’s placid nature means he does not necessarily need a stablemate to smooth him a path through the race – and he could therefore be Ballydole’s sole runner in the National Stakes. “He’s a horse that’s very happy to stand alone – he’s happy to do his own thing,” added O’Brien. “If someone is there to help him, fine – but if not, he’s happy to plough his own furrow.”

