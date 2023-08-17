St Leger Festival tips: Sky Bet Build-A-Bet

Flaccianello to place in 2.25 Doncaster (5 places)

The top two in the betting looked good on decent ground at York but today will be very different. Housed right in amongst the early speed in stall 6, FLACCIANELLO looks a fascinating runner. Her trainer Richard Fahey has a decent record in these sales races and soft ground appeared to be the key to her improvement when winning a Newmarket nursery last time. She can hit the frame with conditions to suit.

See The Fire to win 3.00 Doncaster

It’s well known that Andrew Balding’s juveniles tend to improve plenty from first to second start and while he has increased his number of juvenile debut winners in the last couple of years, few have made an impression like SEE THE FIRE did at Newmarket. By Sea The Stars out of Arabian Queen, she could be the pick of the dam’s progeny so far after showing her class on debut when easily accounting for subsequent Goodwood winner Heartfullofstars on the July Course. That was over seven furlongs, but improvement can be expected on her second go stepping up another furlong in trip and she rates a good bet to sink Darnation here.

Shamwari to place in 3.35 Doncaster (4 places)

Several of these are stepping up in trip to the extended 1m6f for the first time, so a good deal of guesswork is required, but Joseph O’Brien’s SHAMWARI may have been underestimated. Hugely unexposed after just five starts including only three on turf, her best runs have been staying-on efforts over 1m4f and the extra couple of furlongs could bring out the best in her. She chased home Tower Of London at Leopardstown on just her second start in June, while last time, in the Prix Minerve, she ran into trouble late in proceedings when just getting going under Ryan Moore.

Westerton to place in 4.10 Doncaster (4 places)

WESTERTON wasn't at his peak when stepped up to 1m4f in tough conditions at Goodwood but he had form over this shorter distance on soft earlier in the season and he could still be open to a bit more improvement. Ryan Moore is in for the ride and he can go close for trainer Alan King.