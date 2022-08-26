Haskoy has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month.

Unbeaten in two starts, the Juddmonte-owned Golden Horn filly only made her debut at the end of July, trotting up by seven lengths at Wolverhampton. She then stepped up markedly in class for the Listed Galtres Stakes at York, where she made up plenty of ground from the rear and stayed on strongly up the far rail to narrowly beat fellow Juddmonte filly Time Lock. Both those runs were over a mile and a half, but the extra distance of the Leger – for which Haskoy would need to be supplemented at a cost of £50,000 on September 5 – is not expected to prove a concern for Ralph Beckett’s charge.

