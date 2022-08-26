Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Haskoy wins the Galtres Stakes at York
Haskoy wins the Galtres Stakes at York

St Leger bid could be ‘an option’ for unbeaten Haskoy

By Sporting Life
09:18 · FRI August 26, 2022

Haskoy has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month.

Unbeaten in two starts, the Juddmonte-owned Golden Horn filly only made her debut at the end of July, trotting up by seven lengths at Wolverhampton.

She then stepped up markedly in class for the Listed Galtres Stakes at York, where she made up plenty of ground from the rear and stayed on strongly up the far rail to narrowly beat fellow Juddmonte filly Time Lock.

Both those runs were over a mile and a half, but the extra distance of the Leger – for which Haskoy would need to be supplemented at a cost of £50,000 on September 5 – is not expected to prove a concern for Ralph Beckett’s charge.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

And while the Park Hill Stakes at the Leger meeting could still prove the more likely destination, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon told the Daily Mirror a possible Leger bid was “an option”.

“It’s an option. It’s not on the radar as definitely happening, but it’s an option,” he said.

“It’s a race she can run in that would suit her and it’s something that we will look at.”

The Juddmonte colours were carried to Leger glory in 2019 by Logician, while Sir Michael Stoute’s filly Quiff was beaten just a head by Rule Of Law in the famous pink and green silks.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING