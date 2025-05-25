The son of Kingman won the Craven before a fast-finishing second in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and, having atoned for that defeat with a stunning success in Saturday's Curragh Classic, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt's busy schedule will be maintained with Royal Ascot and Sandown the next targets.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Juddmonte's General Manager Barry Mahon said of Field Of Gold: "Field Of Gold is in good shape, he's come out of the race well. I spoke to John and Thady this morning and they were both very happy with him.

"It was an excellent performance, the same as Newmarket was - obviously it didn't work out for him that day but he ran a huge race. I thought yesterday it was a deeper renewal of the Irish Guineas, with Hotazhell, Rashabar and Cosmic Year obviously.

"So it was a very impressive performance, he relaxed well. When you're drawn on the wing there you always have a little fear that if you don't get cover then you can be keen. But in fairness to the horse, he is laidback and it all went pretty much textbook.

"I haven't gone through it all in detail but it's up there with his Newmarket run, there's no doubt about that, but maybe he had improved. He's a big horse, he's a young horse, so maybe he has improved. I don't really think (ground) makes a lot of difference, I think a more conventional track like the Curragh made a big difference. Newmarket as we know is very unconventional, with it's ridges and its dips. But I think ground conditions don't matter and plenty of jockeys reported yesterday that the ground was on the faster side of good."

As for immediate future prospects, Mahon said: "John and Thady have both always said the Irish Guineas, followed by the St James’s Palace, then the Eclipse. I think we’ll very much look at Ascot for the time being and if he comes out of that well then look at Sandown. We always felt this horse could excel when he goes 10 furlongs, I think yesterday probably showed us he has enough speed for a mile and that there's no rush to step him up to 10 furlongs.

"Kingman was an unbelievably talented miler and it's exciting that John thinks he's in the same mould as him, as the year progresses I think he can keep improving."