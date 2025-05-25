Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Field Of Gold wins the Irish 2,000 Guineas

St James's Palace and Coral-Eclipse plan for Field Of Gold

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun May 25, 2025 · 13 min ago

Connections of Field Of Gold have confirmed they intend to take in the St James's Palace Stakes ahead of a shot at the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

The son of Kingman won the Craven before a fast-finishing second in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and, having atoned for that defeat with a stunning success in Saturday's Curragh Classic, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt's busy schedule will be maintained with Royal Ascot and Sandown the next targets.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Juddmonte's General Manager Barry Mahon said of Field Of Gold: "Field Of Gold is in good shape, he's come out of the race well. I spoke to John and Thady this morning and they were both very happy with him.

"It was an excellent performance, the same as Newmarket was - obviously it didn't work out for him that day but he ran a huge race. I thought yesterday it was a deeper renewal of the Irish Guineas, with Hotazhell, Rashabar and Cosmic Year obviously.

"So it was a very impressive performance, he relaxed well. When you're drawn on the wing there you always have a little fear that if you don't get cover then you can be keen. But in fairness to the horse, he is laidback and it all went pretty much textbook.

"I haven't gone through it all in detail but it's up there with his Newmarket run, there's no doubt about that, but maybe he had improved. He's a big horse, he's a young horse, so maybe he has improved. I don't really think (ground) makes a lot of difference, I think a more conventional track like the Curragh made a big difference. Newmarket as we know is very unconventional, with it's ridges and its dips. But I think ground conditions don't matter and plenty of jockeys reported yesterday that the ground was on the faster side of good."

As for immediate future prospects, Mahon said: "John and Thady have both always said the Irish Guineas, followed by the St James’s Palace, then the Eclipse. I think we’ll very much look at Ascot for the time being and if he comes out of that well then look at Sandown. We always felt this horse could excel when he goes 10 furlongs, I think yesterday probably showed us he has enough speed for a mile and that there's no rush to step him up to 10 furlongs.

"Kingman was an unbelievably talented miler and it's exciting that John thinks he's in the same mould as him, as the year progresses I think he can keep improving."

Cosmic Year wins under Ryan Moore
Cosmic Year

Juddmonte were also responsible for the Irish Guineas second, Cosmic Year, who was having his fourth career start.

"He ran a huge race," said Mahon. "He was beautifully produced by (trainer) Harry Charlton.

"I think it was a huge run from Cosmic Year, a very, very inexperience horse. I think he’ll have learnt a lot from the experience.

"I suppose he has the option of something like the Prix Jean Prat. We’ll see how he comes out of it. We have the Prix Jean Prat and the Commonwealth Cup, so we have got options."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING