Connections of Field Of Gold have confirmed they intend to take in the St James's Palace Stakes ahead of a shot at the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
The son of Kingman won the Craven before a fast-finishing second in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and, having atoned for that defeat with a stunning success in Saturday's Curragh Classic, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt's busy schedule will be maintained with Royal Ascot and Sandown the next targets.
Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Juddmonte's General Manager Barry Mahon said of Field Of Gold: "Field Of Gold is in good shape, he's come out of the race well. I spoke to John and Thady this morning and they were both very happy with him.
"It was an excellent performance, the same as Newmarket was - obviously it didn't work out for him that day but he ran a huge race. I thought yesterday it was a deeper renewal of the Irish Guineas, with Hotazhell, Rashabar and Cosmic Year obviously.
"So it was a very impressive performance, he relaxed well. When you're drawn on the wing there you always have a little fear that if you don't get cover then you can be keen. But in fairness to the horse, he is laidback and it all went pretty much textbook.
"I haven't gone through it all in detail but it's up there with his Newmarket run, there's no doubt about that, but maybe he had improved. He's a big horse, he's a young horse, so maybe he has improved. I don't really think (ground) makes a lot of difference, I think a more conventional track like the Curragh made a big difference. Newmarket as we know is very unconventional, with it's ridges and its dips. But I think ground conditions don't matter and plenty of jockeys reported yesterday that the ground was on the faster side of good."
As for immediate future prospects, Mahon said: "John and Thady have both always said the Irish Guineas, followed by the St James’s Palace, then the Eclipse. I think we’ll very much look at Ascot for the time being and if he comes out of that well then look at Sandown. We always felt this horse could excel when he goes 10 furlongs, I think yesterday probably showed us he has enough speed for a mile and that there's no rush to step him up to 10 furlongs.
"Kingman was an unbelievably talented miler and it's exciting that John thinks he's in the same mould as him, as the year progresses I think he can keep improving."
Juddmonte were also responsible for the Irish Guineas second, Cosmic Year, who was having his fourth career start.
"He ran a huge race," said Mahon. "He was beautifully produced by (trainer) Harry Charlton.
"I think it was a huge run from Cosmic Year, a very, very inexperience horse. I think he’ll have learnt a lot from the experience.
"I suppose he has the option of something like the Prix Jean Prat. We’ll see how he comes out of it. We have the Prix Jean Prat and the Commonwealth Cup, so we have got options."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.