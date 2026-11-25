The son of Saxon Warrior is owned by Marcstown Ltd and was sent off a 4/1 shot for the one-mile AWC Finals Day At Newcastle 26th March EBF Restricted Novice Stakes in the hands of Daniel Muscutt.

After breaking from stall 10, the well-bred St Edmund raced quite keenly slightly isolated from the others towards the stands' side. He appeared to pick up the running after just a couple of furlongs, continuing to race with enthusiasm.

With three furlongs to travel most of his rivals were sending out the distress signals, 2/1 joint-favourites Grinanbearit and Quavo doing their best to lay down some sort of challenge. However, Muscutt's mount found an extra gear approaching the final furlong and poured it on to pass the post with seven and a half lengths to spare over Ed Walker's Grinanbearit, who experience having been placed at Haydock and Newmarket during the past couple of months. Plinian (20/1) ran on to take third but the winner was in a different parish.

The Gosden yard has previous when it comes to introducing quality long-term prospects on the all-weather at the back-end of the season, the dual Arc heroine Enable among their most famous having made her debut at Gosforth Park on November 28, 2016. Subsequent star stayer Stradivarius also won his maiden at the same venue earlier in the very same month in 2016.