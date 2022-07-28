I’m sure it’s not new to you, but gee-gees is a slang term used to describe horses and specifically racehorses. This week we are enjoying two different GG’s, Goodwood, and Galway. We’ve enjoyed some brilliant performances at those venues already. Stradivarius may not have managed to reel in Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, but his defeat has meant that retirement is on the back burner, and a reunion with Frankie Dettori doesn’t sound completely off the cards. As disappointing as it seems for a horse of his ability, a stud career isn’t going to yield great riches, so whilst Team Gosden are able to manage this eight-year-old and harness his own desires to become a stallion as soon as possible, he may as well race on, and that’s fantastic news for us.

On the other hand, Baaeed has two more assignments on a racecourse before he takes up stud duties at Shadwell. He was clinical in the way he won the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday and whilst he didn’t blow away the opposition, the fact he remains unbeaten in nine starts, with three of those wins at the highest level, tells you what an exceptional individual he is. As the world’s highest rated racehorse, it’s natural to make comparisons with Frankel, but they are unfair. Frankel destroyed his rivals and galloped them into submission with his aggressive style, this lad looks more rideable, and his turn of foot is electric. Whilst he has done all his racing at a mile, I can’t wait to see him step up in trip in the Juddmonte International as I think he’ll relish it. He’s a short price to maintain his unbeaten record and Sky Bet have him as their 1/2 favourite to win on the Knavesmire next month.

With horses like Baaeed and Frankel their racing careers are relatively short, and that’s why we must be thankful for owners like Bjorn Nielson. He’s keen to see his horse of a lifetime, Stradivarius, race on for his finale to be fitting. These are obviously two very different situations with contrasting stud careers to come, but regardless, it would be easy to call it a day with his star stayer and I’m looking forward to seeing this massive character in action at York at the very least.

As for the rest of this week, Hollie Doyle can enjoy another moment in the spotlight on Nashwa in Thursday’s Nassau Stakes. I know the three-year-old’s got put in their place in last weekend’s King George, but I’m hoping the generous weight for age allowance will swing it in the favour of the French Oaks winner, with today’s mile and a quarter trip looking to be her optimum distance.

Over to the other “G”, and the syndicate I’m involved with has a runner in the Galway Hurdle on Thursday afternoon. It’s wonderful to have a runner in a race as prestigious as that, let alone one with a little chance. Shewearsitwell has been a wonderful horse for the Closutton Racing Club and if she could finish in the money at Ballybrit it would be a real thrill. She’s 16/1 with Sky Bet and as they are paying 7 places instead of 4, I might well get involved.