Read the Timeform report of the Sprint Cup which was won in decisive fashion by Minzaal.

With no outstanding performer in the domestic sprint division, this had the look of an open Sprint Cup, though in the end proved anything but, Minzaal blowing the race apart when taking over approaching the final furlong and recording a high-class effort that is backed up by the timefigure, even if it's not quite the track record performance initially reported, the official time taken by hand, a failure in the electrical equipment in such a high-profile race unfortunate to say the least; the gallop was a sound one, only Flaming Rib of those in the front rank hanging around towards the finish

Minzaal, runner-up to the subsequent Nunthorpe winner at Deauville last time, in a race that didn’t really play to his strengths, showed much more of what he was about here, producing a career-best performance faced with such quick conditions for the first time (reported to have returned quite jarred up) for a trainer who’s had a really good season from a much-reduced string; mid-field, travelled smoothly, headway two furlongs out, led approaching final furlong, forged clear; he was third in last season's Champions Sprint and would obviously be the one to beat there should he recover from his exertions in sufficient time, though he's unproven on ground worse than good to soft if conditions did come up very testing. Emaraaty Ana, last year’s winner, followed the same path this time around, placed in the Nunthorpe and getting ideal conditions for a repeat here, though simply had no answer when the winner swept past, far from disgraced in finishing second to that one, another tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint likely on the cards next; in touch, led briefly over a furlong out, headed soon after, left behind by winner final furlong. Rohaan, not too far behind the winner on a couple of occasions this season, appreciated dropping back to a soundly-run six furlongs and picked up in willing fashion late on having typically been nearer last than first, though was unable to make any real impression on his old rival; bumped start, in rear, headway over a furlong out, edged left, kept on.

Flaming Rib, after eight weeks off, did best of the three-year-olds and also deserves plenty of credit for doing best of those ridden close up, the three ahead of him all coming from further back; tracked pace, led over two furlongs out, headed over a furlong out, edged left, weakened last half-furlong. Chil Chil, in first-time tongue strap, didn't run as well as when third in this last year, though was a little isolated on the near-side wing, travelling almost as well as the winner but not really picking up when asked; mid-field, travelled fluently, ridden over a furlong out, not quicken; she's in the Ayr Gold Cup but would have no easy task as one of the top weights there. Harry Three, not disgraced in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time (less than three lengths behind Minzaal), couldn't match that form here, picking up some late pieces but never threatening to get seriously involved; raced wide, in rear, ridden over two furlongs out, stayed on final furlong, never nearer. Go Bears Go, not far behind the winner when runner-up in the Hackwood at Newbury a couple of starts ago, was well below that form this time, only part-mitigation that he was up with the sound pace; led early then remained prominent, ridden over two furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out. Art Power had looked one of the leading contenders with a pipe-opener over further at York under his belt, though found things going against him from the off, a stumble at the start not helping matters, then a bit too free on the front-end, probably best not judged too harshly on this; soon led, raced freely, headed over two furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out.

Khaadem was a long way below form with no obvious excuses, though is prone to throwing in the odd stinker; raced off the pace, not settle fully, ridden two furlongs out, made no impression. Hala Hala Athmani had plenty to find on form after eight weeks off and was simply out of her depth; dwelt, raced off the pace, ridden under two furlongs out, never landed a blow. Naval Crown set the standard on his Platinum Jubilee and July Cup performances but ran poorly, his finishing effort tame enough to suggest all was not well; chased leaders, ridden over two furlongs out, hung left, weakened over a furlong out. Dubawi Legend, backing up just six days after his win in a German Group 3, had a bit to find on form but ran poorly nonetheless, possible this just came too soon; dwelt, in touch, ridden over two furlongs out, soon beaten.