Willie Mullins completed a quick Grade One double at the Dublin Racing Festival courtesy of Vauban (9/4).
Second to Pied Piper on his debut for the yard at Punchestown, Susannah Ricci's charge travelled sweetly under Paul Townend here and quickened past 6/5 favourite Fil Dor going to the final flight in the Racing TV '12 Per Month This Weekend Only' Spring Juvenile Hurdle.
A good leap at the obstacle sealed the win and he went on to score by three lenghts.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut him to 11/4 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, just behind Pied Poiper (5/2). Sky Bet are 2s from 3s (non-runner/no bet).
"His form after his run at Punchestown looked very good and we thought if Paul got him jumping he could improve enormously for that run, which he did," said Mullins.
"It's tremendous to win another Grade One. We were beaten by a good horse last time and we were delighted he put it all together today and it was a nice way to break his maiden. We thought he was nice when we bought him, a serious Flat horse, and we had to teach him how to jump. We've got around to that."
A jubilant Rich Ricci said: “When I saw what Pied Piper did I was hoping he’d come on and there’s more to come, I think. That was very impressive for a four-year-old.”