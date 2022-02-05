Willie Mullins completed a quick Grade One double at the Dublin Racing Festival courtesy of Vauban (9/4).

Second to Pied Piper on his debut for the yard at Punchestown, Susannah Ricci's charge travelled sweetly under Paul Townend here and quickened past 6/5 favourite Fil Dor going to the final flight in the Racing TV '12 Per Month This Weekend Only' Spring Juvenile Hurdle. A good leap at the obstacle sealed the win and he went on to score by three lenghts. Betfair and Paddy Power cut him to 11/4 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, just behind Pied Poiper (5/2). Sky Bet are 2s from 3s (non-runner/no bet).

