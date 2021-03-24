Mike Vince on the first day of the Flat season | Spring has arrived; the Lincoln is here!

The Unibet Lincoln, for years known as the first leg of the Spring Double, has long been the race that has been associated with the passing of the seasons.

But things have changed - for years it was the final day feature of a mixed meeting on Town Moor (whatever did happen to the Clock Corner Handicap Chase?), when the three days would start with an Apprentice race, giving a young rider the chance to lead the jockeys' title race for half an hour) and there were the journeys to Redcar and Newcastle, who both had straight miles, while Doncaster was redeveloped - the race was also run on the round course!

But however much you change the trimmings, the main course has remained the same - a fiercely competitive one-mile Handicap with a maximum field of 22 so assured the Spring Mile, the Consolation Race has been brought in.

Inevitably the ground can be testing, as it was in 2016 when, because of Easter, the Lincoln wasn’t the first meeting of the season - taking place a week after at the start of April.

It’s a race remembered as it produced the first win for ‘The Boys in Blue’ of Godolphin, but not with their most fancied runner.