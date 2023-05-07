Sprewell (8/1) lowered the colours of some better fancied rivals when winning the Group Three Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The Derby ante-post market has a more open look to it following Auguste Rodin's disappointing run in the 2000 Guineas and the layers were reasonably impressed with Sprewell, Sky Bet quoting the winner at 16/1 and Betfair Sportsbook 20/1 (both from 50s). The focus pre-race had been on National Stakes second and Group One winner Proud And Regal and the 6/4 favourite had a lovely early position, sitting in third behind the pacesetting Mohawk Chief and Londoner. Sprewell was never far behind Proud And Regal and took closer order approaching the home turn with Shane Foley keen to cover every move the market principal made. The field fanned across the centre of the course inside the two pole but neither Londoner nor Proud And Regal picked up as expected whereas Sprewell lengthened his stride and quickly put the race to bed. The patiently ridden maiden Up And Under (11/4) made late gains to take second but the bird had flown with Sprewell finishing three lengths to the good; there were a further two and a half lengths back to Proud And Regal in third as the field finished fairly well strung out.

Sprewell was beaten on both starts as a juvenile but won impressively on his reappearance and Foley believes the Churchill colt has a bright future. "He's a very, very good horse," he told Racing TV. "Wouldn't excite you at home and I wasn't sure how he was going but Kate (Harrington) kept saying to me 'he's fine, he's ready, don't worry about that because he's only going through the motions'. "He gave me a proper feel when I gave him the squeeze to go after Gavin (Ryan, rider of Proud And Regal) he came back underneath me I couldn't believe it. It was a proper run race, it was a good race so he's a Derby horse hopefully if the ground turned up soft. I think he enjoys that soft ground really well, no reason why he shouldn't go on better ground but he gets through that soft well. "He's never ran on good ground yet, he does all his work at home on our old gallop. He's that kind of horse (a Derby horse), so it will be interesting to see (where he goes) but today was his main aim so we'll leave that up to Mrs Harrington and the owners what the next step is."

