Murtagh's Shar thing

Very few runners got into the John R Fitzpatrick Agricultural Contractor Maiden at Leopardstown on Sunday with the market vibes proving accurate.

In the absence of forecast favourite Eternal Silence, Sharlouk was sent off as the 6/5 market leader and his supporters never had a moment's worry with Ben Coen jumping his charge out to hold a prominent early position.

The pair moved into a close third and got a lovely run around the final bend and were able to move onto the outside of market rival and leader Subzero as they straightened up. Sharlouk readily picked up Subzero and kept on well to win by two and a half lengths.

There were a further five and a half lengths back to 150/1 chance Mimosa Park in third.

It was a third career start for Sharlouk and second of the season and trainer Johnny Murtagh felt the experience was key.

"The plan since he ran here the last day was to come here for a nice seven furlong race back on the track he ran well on the last time," the winning trainer told Racing TV.

"Maybe didn't get home over a mile on heavy ground but it was nice to see that one out.

"Ben says he is a big gross horse who will improve with a bit of racing and being by Zoustar you would like to think that he will handle better ground. In fairness to the horse he had good form, his last run was good and we thought stepping back to seven furlongs would really suit him.

"I haven't spoken to Pat (Downes, racing manager for the Aga Khan) yet, or the team, but today was important that he got a win and we think he's going to improve for a bit of racing so we'll see how he comes out of the race and make a plan but he's got an engine and could make up into a nice horse."