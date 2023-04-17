Check out the Sporting Life Nap, Punting Pointers selections and Man On The Spot's best bets for today's meetings.

Sporting Life Nap: BAILAR CONTIGO - 6.00 Kempton (NAP)

BAILAR CONTIGO went into a few notebooks when not unduly punished close home on her third qualifying run and seasonal debut at Kempton in February, and she could step up quite considerably on handicap debut back at the same venue. The comeback run, when not brilliantly away and ultimately beaten just four and a half lengths, was over five furlongs having run twice over a bit further at two, including behind the highly promising Knight first time out at Yarmouth in September. Her pedigree suggests a step back up to seven furlongs should suit and an opening mark of 54 certainly looks within range if making the expected improvement. She clearly handles the surface here, too. Punting Pointers selections: 1pt e.w Guest List in 1.50 Redcar



1pt win Tyger Bay in 3.45 Windsor

Man On The Spot best bets: BAVINGTON BOB - 3.20 Kelso

Slanelough hasn’t raced over a trip this far in more than three years and Saint Arvans has done all of his racing over shorter trips. Marown was only beaten a neck over 2m4f at Carlisle latest but he hasn’t won in more than two years. BAVINGTON BOB has faced some pretty stiff tasks since second over course and distance in January when 5lb higher in the weights. The winner of this last year, he can complete the double ahead of the novice Domandlouis, who is still to win over the larger obstacles but was second last time at Musselburgh. LIL GUFF - 3.45 Windsor

Indian Creak isn’t badly treated on his reappearance, though he was behind Coco Bear in this last year, and the handicapper has given a chance to both Crimson Sand and course and distance winner Cuban Breeze. Neither of the latter pair are proven on going this testing, however. Sergeant Tibbs is having a first run for a new yard so this can go to LIL GUFF, who won on soft going at Yarmouth around this time last year and has had a pipe-opener on Polytrack. GLORIOUS LION - 4.10 Redcar

The eye is drawn to GLORIOUS LION, who will appreciate this step up in distance and makes his handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces having been gelded last month. Leading Company rattled up a hat-trick in nurseries last year and Cantora won twice on heavy going in the autumn, including once here, though was a beaten favourite over this trip at Lingfield on her reappearance. Wadacre Gomez has been progressing nicely on Tapeta and Polytrack and he’ll be a threat to all if transferring the form of his Newcastle victory to this surface. PIDOYNE - 5.15 Tramore

Doyouthinkso scored over the track and trip in October and was racing over much further when well beaten in subsequent starts. Our Bobby was in touch when falling at the last at Wexford in October and it may have affected his performance at Thurles a few weeks later. Wrecking Ball Paul has been going well without quite getting there but it's difficult to ignore the chances of PIDOYNE. A dual winner on the Flat in France, she's taken time to reach her peak over timber but narrow defeats in her two most recent runs suggest she's ready to get off the mark. Cruisin Susan has won around here but over much further on good ground. DOUBLE TIME - 8.00 Kempton