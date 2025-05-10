Sporting Life tipsters in profit as Hickory wins Victoria Cup

Saffie Osborne bided her time aboard the 22/1 chance, trained by her father Jamie, and a furlong out took dead aim at the leader Qirat.

It took all of the remainder of the contest for her partner to get his head in front, doing so in the very final stride for a nose verdict.

Gleneagle Bay, selected by Andrew Asquith in his Weekend View preview on Tuesday, flew home for third only a further short-head away.

To cap a fine race for the Sporting Life tipsters, Matt Brocklebank’s each-way tip Diligent Resdev was fifth at 16/1.