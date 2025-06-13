Sporting Life readers can enjoy a free one-month trial of Racing TV

You can enjoy complete coverage of over 100 Britain and Irish meetings this summer on Racing TV including:

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival

The Coral Eclipse from Sandown Park

Plus much, much more!

You can enjoy this all on TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV and Android (so you don’t need Sky to watch on your television)!

It has never been easier to start a free trial of Racing TV, simply click the button below and follow the simple four-step process.