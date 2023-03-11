It was a great Saturday for our racing tipping team with winners at 8/1, 9/1, 10/1 and 11/1 as well as three bankers hitting the bullseye.

Our flagship tipster Matt Brocklebank got the ball rolling with 11/1 Value Bet selection Dubai Station in the 1.30 Wolverhampton and 20 minutes later Chris Day's Weekend View column nailed an antepost winner with Crambo, advised at 10/1, in the EBF Final. Ben Linfoot's Verdict landed a Sandown double thanks to Iceo, put up at 9/1 in the Imperial Cup (Brocklebank had the 25/1 second, Knickerbockerglory), and Hudson De Grugy, who survived a blunder at the final fence to land an 8/1 punt (11/4 SP, 5p R4). In total it was a profit of +23.8pts for our racing team on the day.

