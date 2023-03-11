Sporting Life
It was a great Saturday for our racing tipsters

Sporting Life racing tipping team hit the bookies ahead of Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
17:01 · SAT March 11, 2023

It was a great Saturday for our racing tipping team with winners at 8/1, 9/1, 10/1 and 11/1 as well as three bankers hitting the bullseye.

Our flagship tipster Matt Brocklebank got the ball rolling with 11/1 Value Bet selection Dubai Station in the 1.30 Wolverhampton and 20 minutes later Chris Day's Weekend View column nailed an antepost winner with Crambo, advised at 10/1, in the EBF Final.

Ben Linfoot's Verdict landed a Sandown double thanks to Iceo, put up at 9/1 in the Imperial Cup (Brocklebank had the 25/1 second, Knickerbockerglory), and Hudson De Grugy, who survived a blunder at the final fence to land an 8/1 punt (11/4 SP, 5p R4).

In total it was a profit of +23.8pts for our racing team on the day.

"HE'S A MONSTER!" | Cheltenham Festival preview: Day one

Our new Saturday Bankers column delivered three winners, with Brocklebank's Dubai Station and Linfoot's Hudson De Grugy being joined by Andrew Asquith who scored with Alrehb (5/1) at Wolverhampton.

Brocklebank, Linfoot and the Bankers team will be providing daily previews at the Cheltenham Festival so be sure to check out our racing home page at 5pm during Festival week for all of their fresh advice.

Also, during the Cheltenham Festival, Sporting Life App users will gain early access to Matt's Value Bet column. For one hour on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Value Bet will be available exclusively via our iOS and Android apps.

Click here to find out how you can download our free and easy-to-use app, or search Sporting Life wherever you download your apps.

Cheltenham Festival promo

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

