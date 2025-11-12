Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Tingle Creek tips

Our podcast team are back to look back on all the drama from Newcastle, Newbury and Fairyhouse and ahead to the Betfair Tingle Creek.
David Ord is joined by Fran Berry, Matt Brocklebank and Ed Chamberlin. Check out their verdicts on Constitution Hill, The New Lion, Anzadam and of course Fighting Fifth winner Golden Ace.
Then it's time to look ahead to Il Etait Temps v L'Eau Du Sud and Jonbon, plus the return of Majborough and Banbridge in the Hilly Way at Cork.
Click here to listen on Spotify
Also available on Apple Podcasts...
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.