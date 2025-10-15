Sporting Life Racing Podcast: QIPCO British Champions Day preview and tips for Ascot

Ben Linfoot is joined by David Johnson, Graham Cunningham, Matt Brocklebank and Billy Nash to preview the key action as they spin through the fabulous seven-race card.

The Long Distance Cup, Two-Year-Old Conditions race, Champions Sprint, Fillies & Mares, QEII, Champion Stakes and even the Balmoral Handicap are discussed before the panel each nominate a short-priced fancy, one to take on and a big-priced each-way bet for the day.

Also available on Spotify etc...