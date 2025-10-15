Sporting Life Racing Podcast: QIPCO British Champions Day preview and tips for Ascot

Our podcast team sit down to talk through all seven races on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot this Saturday.
Ben Linfoot is joined by David Johnson, Graham Cunningham, Matt Brocklebank and Billy Nash to preview the key action as they spin through the fabulous seven-race card.
The Long Distance Cup, Two-Year-Old Conditions race, Champions Sprint, Fillies & Mares, QEII, Champion Stakes and even the Balmoral Handicap are discussed before the panel each nominate a short-priced fancy, one to take on and a big-priced each-way bet for the day.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Also available on Spotify etc...
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.