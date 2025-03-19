Sporting Life Racing Podcast | The Flat is back in Britain

Fran Berry, Graham Cunningham and David Johnston join Matt Brocklebank to welcome in the British Flat season, with a look ahead to Doncaster.
The upcoming action from Kempton Park, the Curragh and Leopardstown is also previewed in this week's show, which kicks off with all the reflections and fallout from Aidan O'Brien's recent media day.
Jockey news surrounding Neil Callan, Nicola Currie and Ryan Mania all come under the spotlight before the weekend tips including a fascinating runner set to appear in the William Hill Lincoln or the Town Moor consolation race - the Spring Mile.
There's a look at what's to come next week at Aintree too as one panellist states "it is not even a debate" that the Randox Grand National has lost its essence as what was traditionally the ultimate test of jumping, stamina and courage.
