Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Delete

Sporting Life Racing Podcast | Cheltenham Festival review & looking ahead

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed March 19, 2025 · 4h ago

The team look back on the overall experience, the stars, the shocks and the disappointments at Cheltenham 2025 before looking ahead to the spring and next year's Festival.

Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson join Ben Linfoot to look back on the Festival starting with the crowds, atmosphere and race schedule, before looking back on the stars of the show.

Inothewayurthinkin, Fact To File, Marine Nationale, Bob Olinger, The New Lion and Kopek Des Bordes get a good airing in that segment before the shocks, including the Champion Hurdle chaos and Majborough, are discussed.

Ballyburn and Jonbon are filed away in the disappointments along with the starts, before horses for Aintree and Punchestown are put forward as well as those that could return for Cheltenham in 2026.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...

Racing Podcast: Cheltenham Review

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING