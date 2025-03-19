Sporting Life Racing Podcast | Cheltenham Festival review & looking ahead

The team look back on the overall experience, the stars, the shocks and the disappointments at Cheltenham 2025 before looking ahead to the spring and next year's Festival.
Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson join Ben Linfoot to look back on the Festival starting with the crowds, atmosphere and race schedule, before looking back on the stars of the show.
Inothewayurthinkin, Fact To File, Marine Nationale, Bob Olinger, The New Lion and Kopek Des Bordes get a good airing in that segment before the shocks, including the Champion Hurdle chaos and Majborough, are discussed.
Ballyburn and Jonbon are filed away in the disappointments along with the starts, before horses for Aintree and Punchestown are put forward as well as those that could return for Cheltenham in 2026.
