Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Newbury and Fighting Fifth tips

Our podcast team are back to look ahead to a cracking weekend of action including the big clash in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle.
David Ord is joined by Ben Linfoot, Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin and Billy Nash. Check out their verdicts on the performances of Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File, Grey Dawning, Jango Baie, The Jukebox Man and more.
Then it's time to look ahead to Constitution Hill v The New Lion and Anzadam, an ultra-competitive Coral Gold Cup and Grade One action across the weekend at Fairyhouse.
Click here to listen on Spotify
Click here to watch on YouTube
Also available on Apple Podcasts...
