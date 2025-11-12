Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Haydock, Ascot and Punchestown tips

Our podcast team are back to look ahead to a cracking weekend of action and back on some big performances from last week.
David Ord is joined by Ben Linfoot, Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin and Billy Nash, with GC launching his own National Hunt campaign with some 'Game Notes'.
Check out their verdicts on the performances of Final Demand, Kopek Des Bordes, Lulamba, Diva Luna, L'Eau Du Sud and Panic Attack.
Then it's time to look ahead to the Betfair Chase, 1965 Ascot Chase, plus the Morgiana and John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Also available on Apple Podcasts...
