Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Grand National Aintree reflections

Ed Chamberlin discusses his own Grand National day, the ITV coverage and viewing figures plus how they approached updating viewers on Broadway Boy and Celebre D'Allen afterwards.

Graham Cunningham has strong opinions on the race and Berry discusses his own experience watching it from afar and his thoughts on a wonderful week for the Closutton team.

They discuss the chief supporting races, a great week for Paul Nicholls, a mixed one for Nicky Henderson and ask how does Dan Skelton repel the raid from Ireland and stay ahead in the title race?

There are Meydan reflections, tributes to Hayley Turner, Nick Scholfield and Alan Johns who all retired this week and much more.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

Also available on Spotify etc...