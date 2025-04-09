Menu icon
Listen to the latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast
Listen to the latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast

Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Grand National Aintree reflections

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 09, 2025 · 2h ago

Fran Berry joins the team to reflect on the drama of the Randox Grand National Festival and a moment to savour for the Mullins family.

Ed Chamberlin discusses his own Grand National day, the ITV coverage and viewing figures plus how they approached updating viewers on Broadway Boy and Celebre D'Allen afterwards.

Graham Cunningham has strong opinions on the race and Berry discusses his own experience watching it from afar and his thoughts on a wonderful week for the Closutton team.

They discuss the chief supporting races, a great week for Paul Nicholls, a mixed one for Nicky Henderson and ask how does Dan Skelton repel the raid from Ireland and stay ahead in the title race?

There are Meydan reflections, tributes to Hayley Turner, Nick Scholfield and Alan Johns who all retired this week and much more.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Horse Racing Podcast: National reflections

