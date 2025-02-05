Sporting Life Racing Podcast: From the DRF to Super Saturday

Our racing podcast team discuss the fallout from the Dublin Racing Festival before looking ahead to Super Saturday at Newbury in this week's edition.
Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash join Ben Linfoot to debate whether Galopin Des Champs is a true great, if Willie Mullins can complete a rebuilding job with the likes of Lossiemouth and Gaelic Warrior, and whether it was a good Dublin Racing Festival for the absent Nicky Henderson?
The panel then chat about who they would rather own - Final Demand or Kopek Des Bordes? Ballyburn or Majborough? - before flagging up their DRF eyecatchers.
The death of the Aga Khan and memories of his best horses are discussed - including the day Billy Nash led up Gold Cup winner Enzeli at Royal Ascot - before Super Saturday, starring Sir Gino, the Denman Chase and the William Hill Handicap Hurdle come to the table.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Also available on Spotify etc...
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.