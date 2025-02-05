Sporting Life Racing Podcast: From the DRF to Super Saturday

Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash join Ben Linfoot to debate whether Galopin Des Champs is a true great, if Willie Mullins can complete a rebuilding job with the likes of Lossiemouth and Gaelic Warrior, and whether it was a good Dublin Racing Festival for the absent Nicky Henderson?

The panel then chat about who they would rather own - Final Demand or Kopek Des Bordes? Ballyburn or Majborough? - before flagging up their DRF eyecatchers.

The death of the Aga Khan and memories of his best horses are discussed - including the day Billy Nash led up Gold Cup winner Enzeli at Royal Ascot - before Super Saturday, starring Sir Gino, the Denman Chase and the William Hill Handicap Hurdle come to the table.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here .

Also available on Spotify etc...