Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Festival Trials Day preview and tips from Cheltenham

Our panel look ahead to Trials Day at Cheltenham and reflect on some of the key recent action.
David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Ben Linfoot and Billy Nash.
Sir Gino v The New Lion who comes out on top? Where does Poniros fit in?
What do we need to see from Grey Dawning? What dangers are there in that race?
Impose Toi the best British stayer so far this season – will he reign again in the Cleeve? What do we make of Theleme?
Those are among the key questions they answer.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
