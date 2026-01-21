Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Festival Trials Day preview and tips from Cheltenham

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Ben Linfoot and Billy Nash.

Sir Gino v The New Lion who comes out on top? Where does Poniros fit in?

What do we need to see from Grey Dawning? What dangers are there in that race?

Impose Toi the best British stayer so far this season – will he reign again in the Cleeve? What do we make of Theleme?

Those are among the key questions they answer.