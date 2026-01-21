Menu icon
Listen to the Racing Podcast
Listen to the Racing Podcast

Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Festival Trials Day preview and tips from Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed January 21, 2026 · 3h ago

Our panel look ahead to Trials Day at Cheltenham and reflect on some of the key recent action.

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Ben Linfoot and Billy Nash.

Sir Gino v The New Lion who comes out on top? Where does Poniros fit in?

What do we need to see from Grey Dawning? What dangers are there in that race?

Impose Toi the best British stayer so far this season – will he reign again in the Cleeve? What do we make of Theleme?

Those are among the key questions they answer.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Racing Podcast: Trials Day Preview

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

