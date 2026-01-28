Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Dublin Racing Festival preview and tips from Leopardstown

Ben Linfoot is joined by Fran Berry, Graham Cunningham and Billy Nash as they look back on 'hole-gate', the key players from Trials Day and an average-looking ride from Harry Skelton in the Betfair Cotswold Chase.

Attention quickly turns to an action-packed Dublin Racing Festival where eight Grade Ones take place at Leopardstown this weekend, with the Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle, the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase discussed in depth.

The key novices over both fences and hurdles are touched upon before Fran reveals his horses to follow for the meeting - and there's time for a quick reminder that it's Frankie Dettori's farewell in Brazil this weekend, too.