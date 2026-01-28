Menu icon


Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Dublin Racing Festival preview and tips from Leopardstown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed January 28, 2026 · 3h ago

Our panel look ahead to the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown after quickly reflecting on Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham.

Ben Linfoot is joined by Fran Berry, Graham Cunningham and Billy Nash as they look back on 'hole-gate', the key players from Trials Day and an average-looking ride from Harry Skelton in the Betfair Cotswold Chase.

Attention quickly turns to an action-packed Dublin Racing Festival where eight Grade Ones take place at Leopardstown this weekend, with the Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle, the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase discussed in depth.

The key novices over both fences and hurdles are touched upon before Fran reveals his horses to follow for the meeting - and there's time for a quick reminder that it's Frankie Dettori's farewell in Brazil this weekend, too.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

Racing Podcast: Dublin Racing Festival Preview

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

