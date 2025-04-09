Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Classics and the Irish National

David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson and they ask is it game, set, match in the trainers' title race following the Mullins one-two in the Coral Scottish Grand National?

Is the Mullins domination leaving you cold from a punting perspective? Who are the ones you are taking forward from the trials and what about the Ballydoyle and Godolphin stars who are heading straight to Newmarket.

There's plenty more discussed too including Billy's Irish National shortlist.

Also available on Spotify etc...