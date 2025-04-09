Menu icon
Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast
Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast

Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Classics and the Irish National

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 16, 2025 · 2h ago

Our team look back on Ayr forward to Fairyhouse and back on the Classic trials and ahead to the Betfred 1000 and 2000 Guineas.

David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson and they ask is it game, set, match in the trainers' title race following the Mullins one-two in the Coral Scottish Grand National?

Is the Mullins domination leaving you cold from a punting perspective? Who are the ones you are taking forward from the trials and what about the Ballydoyle and Godolphin stars who are heading straight to Newmarket.

There's plenty more discussed too including Billy's Irish National shortlist.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Horse Racing Podcast: Dual Purpose performers

