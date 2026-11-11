Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Cheltenham November Meeting

Ben Linfoot is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Matt Brocklebank and Billy Nash to discuss the three-day November meeting at Cheltenham.
The panel go through the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Greatwood Handicap Hurdle in depth before chatting about which novices they hope to see line up at Prestbury Park this weekend.
Ed and Billy fancy horses at big prices in the Saturday feature while Nicky Henderson stars like Jonbon and Old Park Star are also up for discussion.
The podcast is available through the usual outlets and you can listen via Spotify by clicking here.
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