Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Cheltenham Festival 2026 talking points preview and tips

Ben Linfoot is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Massey to go through some of the main punting posers ahead of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.
The topics under discussion are:
- Is this talk of a British revival legitimate?
- Assessing the Willie Mullins squad
- Will it be Nicky Henderson 2-0 The Rest after the Arkle?
- Is the Unibet Champion Hurdle The New Lion’s to lose?
- Do we trust Majborough at odds-on?
- Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle discussion
- Who goes off Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite?
- Personal punting chat – any positions, any bets to flag up?
The podcast is available with several providers including Spotify and Youtube.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
