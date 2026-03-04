Menu icon
Our team discuss the 2026 Cheltenham Festival on the podcast

Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Cheltenham Festival 2026 talking points preview and tips

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed March 04, 2026 · 1h ago

Ben Linfoot is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Massey to go through some of the main punting posers ahead of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

The topics under discussion are:

  1. Is this talk of a British revival legitimate?
  2. Assessing the Willie Mullins squad
  3. Will it be Nicky Henderson 2-0 The Rest after the Arkle?
  4. Is the Unibet Champion Hurdle The New Lion’s to lose?
  5. Do we trust Majborough at odds-on?
  6. Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle discussion
  7. Who goes off Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite?
  8. Personal punting chat – any positions, any bets to flag up?

The podcast is available with several providers including Spotify and Youtube.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

Watch our Cheltenham Festival podcast on YouTube

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

