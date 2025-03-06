Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Cheltenham Festival 2025

Patrick Mullins joins the Sporting Life Racing Podcast team live in Leeds as they discuss all four days at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
David Ord is your host as he steers along the views of Patrick, ITV's Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson, Billy Nash and Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank.
The Mullins team are discussed in depth before the panel tackle his main rivals - Nicky Henderson and Gordon Elliott - who also bring power-packed squads to Prestbury Park.
Who are the bankers? Who are the ones to oppose? Will festival form come to the fore once again?
Patrick talks up one he isn't likely to ride in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, before sharing exactly what it would mean to him and the rest of the Closutton team were Galopin Des Champs to become a three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner.
"Our whole season orbits around this race," said Mullins.
"A triple Gold Cup winner is the ultimate - it's what we all grew up talking about, Tom Dreaper, Pat Taaffe, Arkle. Ireland has had two of them: Cottage Rake in the 40s and Arkle in the 60s. I mean, that's black and white TV, it's The Beatles, it's World War II.
"It's been a long time since we've had one, you guys (Britain) had Best Mate but we didn't have one so it's the biggest moment of Willie's career I would say. Al Boum Photo had his shot, but came up short. I'd say we'll be going there with more confidence this time."
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Also available on Spotify etc...
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.