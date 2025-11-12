Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Cheltenham (and Navan) preview and tips

Our podcast team chat State Man, Cheltenham's November Meeting and a fine weekend at Navan in the latest show.
Ben Linfoot is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and Matt Brocklebank as they react to the breaking news that star hurdler State Man has been ruled out for the upcoming campaign.
From there they chat all things Cheltenham November Meeting, including the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Greatwood Hurdle, exciting novices, the return of Jonbon, Dan Skelton's chances and a horse to follow (or two) each.
Finally, Nash can't wait for Navan and it's easy to see why with a host of star names in action. Listen to the latest podcast right here...
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Also available on Apple Podcasts...
