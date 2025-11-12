Menu icon
Sporting Life
Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Cheltenham (and Navan) preview and tips

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed November 12, 2025 · 23 min ago

Our podcast team chat State Man, Cheltenham's November Meeting and a fine weekend at Navan in the latest show.

Ben Linfoot is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and Matt Brocklebank as they react to the breaking news that star hurdler State Man has been ruled out for the upcoming campaign.

From there they chat all things Cheltenham November Meeting, including the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Greatwood Hurdle, exciting novices, the return of Jonbon, Dan Skelton's chances and a horse to follow (or two) each.

Finally, Nash can't wait for Navan and it's easy to see why with a host of star names in action. Listen to the latest podcast right here...

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Apple Podcasts...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

