Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Ascot & Haydock Saturday preview

Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash join Ben Linfoot to discuss the Sir Gino setback, the new Arkle picture and the fallout from Newbury and Warwick at the weekend.

After pausing to reflect on the sad death of Joe Saumarez Smith, British racing's senior leader until just last month, at the age of 53, the team then hope for some good news on Michael O'Sullivan who remains in intensive care at Cork University Hospital after a terrible fall at Thurles.

The Randox Grand National weights and JP McManus' formidable squad are next on the agenda before attention turns to this weekend's sport at Ascot, Haydock and Gowran.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here .

Also available on Spotify etc...