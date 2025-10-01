Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Arc de Triomphe tips

Favourite Arc memory? What kind of race do we have this year? Who should start favourite?

David Ord is joined by David Johnson, Graham Cunningham, Fran Berry, Matt Brocklebank and Billy Nash to go through the key talking points.

Can Aidan O'Brien win it – if so with what? Who are the picks among the home team? Is this finally the year for Japan? Can Britain win it again – if so with what? How do you think you’ll bet in the Arc?

Ed Chamberlin is also on hand to talk about the new ITV Racing deal through to 2030 as well as his big-race selection in Paris.

Also available on Spotify etc...