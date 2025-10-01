Menu icon
Listen to the Sporting Life Arc preview

Sporting Life Racing Podcast: Arc de Triomphe tips

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed October 01, 2025 · 1h ago

Our team are back for a deep dive in Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and provide their best bets for the great race.

David Ord is joined by David Johnson, Graham Cunningham, Fran Berry, Matt Brocklebank and Billy Nash to go through the key talking points.

Favourite Arc memory? What kind of race do we have this year? Who should start favourite?

Racing Podcast: Arc De Triomphe Preview & Tips

Can Aidan O'Brien win it – if so with what? Who are the picks among the home team? Is this finally the year for Japan? Can Britain win it again – if so with what? How do you think you’ll bet in the Arc?

Ed Chamberlin is also on hand to talk about the new ITV Racing deal through to 2030 as well as his big-race selection in Paris.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

