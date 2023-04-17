MACHO SUN - 4.55 Windsor

Race-fitness is such a key asset at this time of year and that's especially the case when the ground is soft.

It's going to be really quite testing at Windsor this afternoon with the ground described at 'soft, heavy in places' and that shouldn't pose any problems for MACHO SUN who shaped extremely well on his seasonal comeback at Nottingham (soft) earlier this month.

He looked all over the winner when kicking for home a couple of furlongs from the finish in that classified event, before being run down close to the finish by a very well-backed rival, and he's expected to strip much fitter for the outing.

The son of Camacho has clearly improved a great deal from the moderate form he was showing as a juvenile in three starts last year, and a revised rating of 70 (up 4lb) looks perfectly manageable.

Encouragingly, his trainer Julie Feilden looks to have her horses in good form, landing a winner at Southwell last week but also sending out horses who have run extremely well in defeat at odds of 80/1, 18/1, 9/1 and 9/1 in recent days too.