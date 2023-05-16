Sporting Life are the new sponsors of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede’s team of horses in England and Ireland.
With the new deal, the website’s logo will be carried on the front of the rider’s silks at all permitted meetings.
These are exciting times for the ‘Double Green’ team who enjoyed another stellar National Hunt season in 2022-23 through the exploits of the likes of Sporting Life Arkle winner El Fabiolo, Impaire Et Passe, Blue Lord and a host of exciting young horses.
With powerful strings on both sides of the Irish Sea and some interesting Flat prospects for the summer ahead, they are a growing force.
Sporting Life Managing Editor Gareth Jones said: “We’re delighted to team up with Simon and Isaac. Their recent success speaks for itself, and we are excited at the insightful, behind-the-scenes content we will be able to produce together to further showcase the incredible skill, dedication, care and passion that goes into this wonderful sport.
“Sporting Life have a long-standing relationship with their retained jockey Daryl Jacob and we look forward to seeing plenty more winners carrying the Double Green in the year ahead.”
Simon Munir added: "We are delighted to be sponsored by The Sporting Life a font of racing knowledge that I have long enjoyed, going back to my schooldays when it was in print form."
The first horse to be run under the sponsorship will be the Stuart Crawford-trained Joker Du Chenet who Jacob rides in the Murrayshall Country Estate Maiden Hurdle (6.00) at Perth on Wednesday.
