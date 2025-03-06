Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Delete

Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast | Episode 5 'Festival fever and talking points'

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 06, 2025 · 2h ago

Listen to the final episode of our Cheltenham Festival podcast 'Festival Focus' here as the team predict next week's headlines and finalise some bets.

Ben Linfoot is the host as he talks with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss a talking point from each day before guessing the back-page headlines.

The talking points are:

  • Brighterdaysahead v Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle
  • Can The New Lion’s gears sink the dreaded Challow stat at last?
  • Will Il Est Francais take to Cheltenham?
  • What price does Kopek De Mee go off for the Martin Pipe? Over/Under 5/2?

Possible wagers are discussed for each day before the team finalise bets with fancies in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, the JCB Triumph Hurdle and more.

You can listen to the final episode of the Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Festival Focus - Episode 5 | Festival Fever

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING