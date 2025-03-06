Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast | Episode 5 'Festival fever and talking points'

Listen to the final episode of our Cheltenham Festival podcast 'Festival Focus' here as the team predict next week's headlines and finalise some bets.
Ben Linfoot is the host as he talks with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss a talking point from each day before guessing the back-page headlines.
The talking points are:
- Brighterdaysahead v Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle
- Can The New Lion’s gears sink the dreaded Challow stat at last?
- Will Il Est Francais take to Cheltenham?
- What price does Kopek De Mee go off for the Martin Pipe? Over/Under 5/2?
Possible wagers are discussed for each day before the team finalise bets with fancies in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, the JCB Triumph Hurdle and more.
You can listen to the final episode of the Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast here.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.