Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast | Episode 5 'Festival fever and talking points'

Ben Linfoot is the host as he talks with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss a talking point from each day before guessing the back-page headlines.

The talking points are:

Brighterdaysahead v Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle

Can The New Lion’s gears sink the dreaded Challow stat at last?

Will Il Est Francais take to Cheltenham?

What price does Kopek De Mee go off for the Martin Pipe? Over/Under 5/2?

Possible wagers are discussed for each day before the team finalise bets with fancies in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, the JCB Triumph Hurdle and more.