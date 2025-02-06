Ben Linfoot is the host as he chats with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss the Gold Cup in depth.

The talents of Galopin Des Champs are debated at the top of the show before the team go through a raft of each-way options against him, including a couple that were behind Willie Mullins' 'best-ever horse' in the Irish Gold Cup.

Cheltenham Gold Cup memories end the section on the Friday feature before the panel discuss a bunch of horses that have recently appeared 'On The Radar' for any race over the four days at Prestbury Park.

Firm bets are saved for the final section - 'From The Pot' - where any of the panel can dip into a mythical 20pts that are to be spread over the five-week mini series. Spoiler alert: there are 18pts left in the kitty after episode one.

