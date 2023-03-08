Sporting Life
ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin
Ed Chamberlin - hosting Preview Evening

Sporting Life Cheltenham Preview Evening: Watch live

By Sporting Life
15:31 · WED March 08, 2023

You can watch the Sporting Life Cheltenham Festival Preview Evening at Doncaster Racecourse live from the comfort of your own home.

Ed Chamberlin will host a panel that includes Graham Cunningham, Fran Berry, Daryl Jacob and David Ord.

Patrick Mullins will join proceedings to run through some of the Closutton team and Michael Shinners of Sky Bet will be on hand to offer the latest prices and some exclusive Price Boosts.

The event is due to start at 7pm and you can join in by watching live via the link below:

Will appear here...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

