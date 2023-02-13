Tickets are now on sale for the Sporting Life Cheltenham Preview Evening at Doncaster Racecourse on Wednesday 8th March.
Ed Chamberlin will be hosting a panel that includes Graham Cunnigham, Oli Bell, Fran Berry and David Ord while a leading jockey will also be in attendance.
Patrick Mullins will join proceedings to run through some of the Closutton team and Michael Shinners of Sky Bet will be on hand to offer the latest prices and some exclusive price boosts.
Tickets cost £20 and include a free £5 bet courtesy of Sky Bet and a meal while a cash bar will be open throughout the evening.
Doors open at 6.30pm with the event starting at 7pm.
