Timeform provide a runner-by-runner guide to the Sporting Life Arkle, which takes place on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Sporting Life Arkle 14:10 Cheltenham, Tuesday

Live on ITV

1. Blue Lord (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend) Smart novice hurdler last term and has made a perfect start over fences, making it three from three when fending off Riviere d'Etel by half a length in a Leopardstown Grade 1 last month. A bold bid looks assured. 2. Brave Seasca (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch) Completed a hat-trick in handicap chases this winter. Ran well again but seemed to have his limitations exposed when, in receipt of 5 lb, he was beaten five and three-quarter lengths by Edwardstone in the Kingmaker at Warwick. 3. Coeur Sublime (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore) Smart hurdler who ran very well behind Ferny Hollow on his first two chase starts (including when third in a Grade 1) before making the most of a drop back to maiden company at Gowran. More to come from him. 4. Edwardstone (Alan King/ Tom Cannon) Has laid down his marker as a serious Sporting Life Arkle candidate with victories in the Grade 1 Henry VIII at Sandown in December and Grade 2s at Kempton and Warwick since. Looks the one to beat.

5. Gabynako (Gavin Cromwell/ Keith Donoghue) Showed he can mix it in Grade 1 races when second to Beacon Edge in the Drinmore over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse in November. Below-par third at Limerick on Boxing Day and has been off since. Shorter trip a worry. Tongue tie on. 6. Haut En Couleurs (Willie Mullins/ Bryan Cooper) Twice placed in Grade 1 company as a juvenile hurdler and made a winning start over fences at Leopardstown over Christmas. Fell early in a Grade 1 there since but remains an exciting prospect. 7. Red Rookie (Emma Lavelle/ Tom Bellamy) Bumper and hurdle winner who has quickly made into an even better chaser, bouncing back from a fall at Ascot to win a two-mile Hereford novice in January. Open to further progress but this is surely asking too much. 8. Saint Sam (Willie Mullins/ Sean O'Keeffe) Last year's Fred Winter runner-up who made a winning start over fences at Fairyhouse. Finished third behind Blue Lord and Riviere d'Etel in a Leopardstown Grade 1 since but that was a good run so early in his chase career.

9. War Lord (Colin Tizzard/ Brendan Powell) Only defeat in four chase starts came when 16 lengths second to Edwardstone in the Henry VIII at Sandown in December. Likeable type but looks set to come up a little short here. 10. Magic Daze (Henry de Bromhead/ Daragh O'Keeffe) Easy winner of a Cork maiden chase in November. Her jumping wasn't quite so polished when third in a Grade 2 there last time but she remains open to progress for a yard which won this with a mare in 2020. 11. Riviere d'Etel (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Kennedy) Easily won her first three starts over fences. Even better form when second in a pair of Leopardstown Grade 1s since, going down by half a length to Blue Lord last time (may have won but for a mistake at the last). Player.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

The likeable EDWARDSTONE was foot perfect when making short work of smart opposition in the Kingmaker. He can see off the Irish challenge, headed by Riviere d'Etel, who may have beaten Blue Lord at Leopardstown last time with a cleaner jump at the last. Haut En Couleurs came to grief early in that same Leopardstown race but is another who leaves the impression he can make his mark at this level. Edwardstone Riviere d'Etel Blue Lord