Gavin Cromwell is eyeing an ambitious tilt at the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy with his fast-improving Dublin Racing Festival winner Final Orders.

The seven-year-old has made remarkable progress since joining Cromwell last summer, with his first victory coming in a Bellewstown handicap hurdle in August when rated just 96. Final Orders has since had his attentions turned the larger obstacles and while he was narrowly beaten on his chasing debut at Downpatrick, he has since rattled off a four-timer including back-to-back triumphs at Leopardstown. A 9lb hike for his lucrative Dublin Racing Festival triumph means he is now on a lofty perch of 149, leaving Cromwell to consider a possible step up to Grade One level at Cheltenham next month.

Get Stuck In: Jonbon, Betfair Hurdle reaction and Haydock & Ascot tips

“Final Orders is all good and at the moment I suppose the Arkle is the most likely place he’ll go, but he’ll probably get an entry in a couple of the handicaps as well,” said the trainer. “He loves jumping fences and is such a good jumper. Realistically we’re probably only looking at a place chance in the Arkle, but you never know what can happen on the day.” Final Orders is part of a small but select team of horses Cromwell is preparing for the showpiece meeting in the Cotswolds, with dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter the star of the squad, provided he recovers from a setback in time to bid for the hat-trick. Perceval Legallois, another Dublin Racing Festival winner, is also bound for Prestbury Park along with a few other stablemates.