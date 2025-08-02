Spirited Style contests the German Oaks at Dusseldorf

Spirited Style, who will be ridden by William Buick, only made her debut in May before reappearing later that month to open her account in fine style at Haydock.

The daughter of Sea The Stars and smart racemare Wild Illusion then took the step up to listed company in her stride when running out a length and a quarter winner of the Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket.

This represents another step up but Appleby is hopeful she will prove up to the task, telling the Godolphin website: “Spirited Style enjoyed the step up in trip and good to soft ground at Newmarket. Conditions look as though they will be more testing in Germany, while it’s obviously a significant rise in class for her.

“She is on an upward curve and this is the final chance to take on her peers at this level and over this distance, so we felt she deserved a crack at it. We are hopeful that she can run a big race.”