Spirited Style contests the German Oaks at Dusseldorf

Charlie Appleby's Spirited Style steps up to Group 1 company for the German Oaks (Preis der Diana) at Dusseldorf on Sunday.
Spirited Style, who will be ridden by William Buick, only made her debut in May before reappearing later that month to open her account in fine style at Haydock.
The daughter of Sea The Stars and smart racemare Wild Illusion then took the step up to listed company in her stride when running out a length and a quarter winner of the Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket.
This represents another step up but Appleby is hopeful she will prove up to the task, telling the Godolphin website: “Spirited Style enjoyed the step up in trip and good to soft ground at Newmarket. Conditions look as though they will be more testing in Germany, while it’s obviously a significant rise in class for her.
“She is on an upward curve and this is the final chance to take on her peers at this level and over this distance, so we felt she deserved a crack at it. We are hopeful that she can run a big race.”
There will be some familiar faces among the opposition with Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore represented by Garden Of Eden, an impressive winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.
Only one overseas challenger has won the German Oaks in the past decade and the home team once again looks strong.
The Koln-based handler Henk Grewe runs Innora, Meeresbrise and Stugardia and told the Hong Kong Jockey Club he was particularly positive about the first two.
“Innora has a strong chance. Her run in Hamburg was really good and she has improved since,” he said.
“She [Meeresbrise] ran on the wrong ground last time and will like the soft surface. I hope and believe that she can be placed,” he added.
Andreas Wohler runs Lady Charlotte and Raposa.
Lady Charlotte lost her unbeaten record when taking on the colts in last month’s German Derby [Deutsches Derby] but Wohler said: “That was a non-event for her. We have a better draw this time and she’s in fine form. We hope for the best.”
Of Raposa, Wohler added: “She has won here and she has profited from a break since. There is nothing negative to say.”
