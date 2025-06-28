Spirit Mixer lands Northumberland Plate for Andrew Balding at Newcastle

The son of Frankel was second in the race in 2022 and ninth in it last year but made it three times lucky under Rob Hornby at 25/1 as he edged out Dancing In Paris (11/1) by a neck.

The pair had it between themselves in the final furlong as they broke away from the field late in the contest and were three lengths clear of third home Charging Thunder (22/1) at the line.

Irish raider Tribal Star (11/1) again ran well at Newcastle as he came home in fourth with Faylaq (25/1) fifth.