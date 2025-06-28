Spirit Mixer lands Northumberland Plate for Andrew Balding at Newcastle

Andrew Balding's Spirit Mixer fought off Dancing In Paris for a gutsy success in the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap at Newcastle.
The son of Frankel was second in the race in 2022 and ninth in it last year but made it three times lucky under Rob Hornby at 25/1 as he edged out Dancing In Paris (11/1) by a neck.
The pair had it between themselves in the final furlong as they broke away from the field late in the contest and were three lengths clear of third home Charging Thunder (22/1) at the line.
Irish raider Tribal Star (11/1) again ran well at Newcastle as he came home in fourth with Faylaq (25/1) fifth.
Winning jockey Hornby said afterwards: “He’s such a cool horse. He’s seven-years-old now a homebred of Mr Smith’s. He’s a beautifully bred horse and he’s thriving, he’s really enjoying his racing at a tender age.
“The race when really smoothly. When Andrew said I could ride him I said let’s roll the dice and we just need a bit of luck with the draw.
“You need a bit of luck with the draw and get a smooth run round and that’s what it was. He’s a horse you can put anywhere. He doesn’t over race, he loved the surface and he’s got that great battling attribute.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.