Spirit Dancer back in good spirits ahead of Hong Kong challenge

Richard Fahey’s seven-year-old, who is part-owned and bred by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, gave his connections a winter to remember when winning the Bahrain International Trophy 12 months ago before following up in Saudi Arabia’s Neom Turf Cup.

With a repeat of those achievements and seeking further international riches becoming the focus, all efforts went into returning Spirit Dancer to the Persian Gulf in peak condition.

The result was a phenomenal display as he stormed home hard held under Oisin Orr to pick up Bahrain’s feature prize for the second year running in what was arguably a career-best performance.

Spirit Dancer will now head to Sha Tin, where he faces the mammoth task of stopping Danny Shum’s local hero Romantic Warrior from securing a third-straight Hong Kong Cup triumph.

“He’s fine and the plan is to probably go to Hong Kong if we can," said Fahey.

“It’s always tough going to Hong Kong but he’s lightly raced this year and the plan was to have an overseas trip, so that is what we are doing.

“It’s all about opinions but the time in the Bahrain International Trophy was four seconds faster than the year before and on similar ground, so the clock says it was a better performance than the year before.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and trip and was thoroughly enjoyed by all.”

Far East dreams threatened to be curtailed when Spirit Dancer was unable to make his scheduled flight back to Fahey’s Musley Bank set-up due to a colic scare.

However, the son of Frankel has quickly recovered and is now on course to head straight to Hong Kong to prepare for his December 8 assignment.

“He was due to fly back to England and then fly to Hong Kong but he was taken off the plane with a touch of colic,” continued Fahey.

“He’s been fine since and he’s cantered three times in Bahrain since. The horse that was third (Calif) is also flying to Hong Kong, so he’s going to fly straight from Bahrain to Hong Kong now.”