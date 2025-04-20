Spindleberry won the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse | report and free video replay

She didn't return to action until December when narrowly landing the odds in a beginners' chase at Cork. Spindleberry stepped up on that form with an impressive defeat of Bioluminescence at Punchestown in February and the mare readily maintained her perfect chase record under a confident ride.

Spindleberry had finished second to Jade De Grugy in the Grade 1 Mares' Novices' Hurdle on this card 12 months ago before disappointing at the Punchestown Festival on her final start of 2024.

Spindleberry jumped to the front after the second last and kept on well to win by four and a half lengths from Firefox.

Her task was made easier when stablemate Ile Atlantique parted company with Patrick Mullins early in the piece and Danny Mullins proceeded to stalk another stablemate in 7/4 favourite Champ Kiely.

Danny Mullins told Racing TV of his 3/1 winner: "Fantastic to be coming here, big Easter Festival, riding Grade 1 winners.

"Good performance from the mare. Had Grade 1 form over hurdles with Jade De Grugy over hurdles here last year and she's been very good over fences so far. We were all potential whereas some of the others had proven Grade 1 level over fences so a nice performance from her to do it today.

"I suppose the plan was for us to drop nicely in and come late but after two fences I'm sitting second and the whole race has blown apart. With Ile Atlantique departing Champ Kiely was a little bit lairy, maybe, in front and having a look at things and I wasn't going to help Paul [Townend] at that stage; it's my job to beat him.

"The loose horse probably helped him for a few fences, then hindered him in other places, and probably hindered him more than he helped him throughout the race. It was just a case of taking a lead as long as I could and she quickened up quite well. I was surprised how easily I got there between the last two and a good jump at the last sealed it.

"She could pitch up at Punchestown and I'm sure there'll be an Auteuil option as well but Willie will probably think long-term and think where she can go next year. She's proven she can probably go to a few fancy places after that."

On the decision to bypass Cheltenham and wait for this race, Mullins added: "You know the old saying it's horses for courses, she loves this track. She has the ability, all she needed was a bit of luck. She didn't even need that at the end, she just has the ability and looks a real nice mare for the future.

"Unless there's something at Punchestown I'm not keen to run these. Once Punchestown is over there aren't races for these type of horses, you put them by for the autumn and I imagine that's what will happen."